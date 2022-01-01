Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
East Amherst
/
East Amherst
/
Cake
East Amherst restaurants that serve cake
D'Avolio - Transit Rd
9570 Transit Road, E. Amherst
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.95
More about D'Avolio - Transit Rd
Falletta's Restaurant
8255 Clarence Center Rd., East Amherst
No reviews yet
Mile High Chocolate Layer Cake
$8.99
Crab Cakes
$15.99
More about Falletta's Restaurant
