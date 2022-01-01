Nachos in East Amherst
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Parrillada Nachos
|$14.95
A fan favorite from the original Mariachi de Oro these nachos keep it simple and flavorful. Grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo with spicy jalapenos all smothered in melty queso.
|Nachos El Jefito
|$17.95
The "Little Boss" nachos. Back by popular request, this is our quarantine version of our famous nachos El Jefe! Seasoned corn chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo, melty queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and queso fresco.
|Nachos Supremas
|$13.95
Warm corn chips topped with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with melty queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|HALF #61 Nacho Philly
|$7.25
|#61 Nacho Philly
|$13.50