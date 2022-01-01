Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parrillada Nachos$14.95
A fan favorite from the original Mariachi de Oro these nachos keep it simple and flavorful. Grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo with spicy jalapenos all smothered in melty queso.
Nachos El Jefito$17.95
The "Little Boss" nachos. Back by popular request, this is our quarantine version of our famous nachos El Jefe! Seasoned corn chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, and chorizo, melty queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle salsa, and queso fresco.
Nachos Supremas$13.95
Warm corn chips topped with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef with melty queso, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
HALF #61 Nacho Philly$7.25
#61 Nacho Philly$13.50
Restaurant banner

 

TACO COMMUNITY BEER

6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$7.45
Corn Tortilla Chips, House or Chorizo Queso (pick protein and toppings)
