Souvlaki in East Amherst
East Amherst restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Pita Gourmet
FRENCH FRIES
Pita Gourmet
6031 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Souvlaki
|$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap)- Choice of marinated grilled chicken or beef,choice of tzatziki or dill sauce, choice of veggies, feta cheese and Greek dressing
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
9350 Transit Road, East Amherst
|Lg Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$12.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face
|Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$8.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face