Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in East Amherst

Go
East Amherst restaurants
Toast

East Amherst restaurants that serve souvlaki

Pita Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

Pita Gourmet

6031 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
Takeout
Souvlaki$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap)- Choice of marinated grilled chicken or beef,choice of tzatziki or dill sauce, choice of veggies, feta cheese and Greek dressing
More about Pita Gourmet
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Chicken Souvlaki Salad$12.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face
Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad$8.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face
More about Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

Browse other tasty dishes in East Amherst

Pasta Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near East Amherst to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston