East Aurora bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in East Aurora
More about Bar Bill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Bill
185 Main St, East Aurora
|Popular items
|TO 10 Wings
|$15.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
|TO 20 Wings
|$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
|TO Regular Beef
|$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
More about Arriba Tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Arriba Tortilla
40 Riley Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$11.61
Avacados, cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, onions, lime, orange, salt, pepper served in a corn tortilla bowl, garnished with pico de gallo.
|Chicken Flautas
|$18.32
Three 12" flour tortillas rolled with chicken, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.
|Traditional & Veggie Tomatilla
Traditional
3 corn tortillas rolled with your choice of filling, covered with enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie Tomatilla
3 corn tortillas rolled with zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa, covered with tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & garnished with sour cream, sides of rice & beans.
More about Irishman Pub and Eatery
Irishman Pub and Eatery
160 Main Street, East Aurora
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
hand-breaded deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
|Blarney Nachos
|$12.00
hand-cut potato chips, cheese sauce, black olives, hot peppers, applewood bacon, house made salsa, creme fraiche