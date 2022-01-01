East Aurora bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in East Aurora

Bar Bill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Bill

185 Main St, East Aurora

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
TO 10 Wings$15.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
TO 20 Wings$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
TO Regular Beef$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
More about Bar Bill
Arriba Tortilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Arriba Tortilla

40 Riley Street, East Aurora

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$11.61
Avacados, cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, onions, lime, orange, salt, pepper served in a corn tortilla bowl, garnished with pico de gallo.
Chicken Flautas$18.32
Three 12" flour tortillas rolled with chicken, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.
Traditional & Veggie Tomatilla
Traditional
3 corn tortillas rolled with your choice of filling, covered with enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie Tomatilla
3 corn tortillas rolled with zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa, covered with tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & garnished with sour cream, sides of rice & beans.
More about Arriba Tortilla
Irishman Pub and Eatery image

 

Irishman Pub and Eatery

160 Main Street, East Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.00
hand-breaded deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing
Blarney Nachos$12.00
hand-cut potato chips, cheese sauce, black olives, hot peppers, applewood bacon, house made salsa, creme fraiche
More about Irishman Pub and Eatery

