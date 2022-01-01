Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in East Greenwich

Go
East Greenwich restaurants
Toast

East Greenwich restaurants that serve pies

2b450863-13b7-4944-b96b-acbd9d12d7a1 image

CUPCAKES

Scrumptions

5600 Post Road, East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Mini Pie Assortment - 1 Dozen$35.95
A box of delicious bite-size pies: includes an assortment of the following pies:
chocolate cream, key lime, banana cream, lemon and blueberry crumb.
Mini Pie Assortment - One Dozen Box$37.00
A box of a dozen delicious bite-size pies: includes the following flavors:
Chocolate cream, lemon, key lime, banana cream and blueberry crumb.
Lemon Meringue Pie$27.50
This silky, seriously-lemon curd filling is made with freshly squeezed lemons. Combine that tangy flavor with mounds of sweet, fluffy meringue toasted to perfection for a classic dessert.
More about Scrumptions
The Waysider Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

5702 post rd, east greenwich

Avg 4.5 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$7.99
More about The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd

Browse other tasty dishes in East Greenwich

Clams

Salmon

Margherita Pizza

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near East Greenwich to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (23 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston