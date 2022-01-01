Cheesy bread in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Cheesy Bread Stix$19.00
Cheesy Bread Stix$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
Cheesy Bread Stix$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Bread$11.99
Our 12" Pizza Dough topped with Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, then baked with our Mozzarella blend.
Served with a side of Marinara or Ranch.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

