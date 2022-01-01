Cheesy bread in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve cheesy bread
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Jumbo Cheesy Bread Stix
|$19.00
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.