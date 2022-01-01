Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

California Turkey Wrap$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese in a Flour Tortilla. Served with your Choice of Side.
Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

Turkey Feta Wrap$10.00
Turkey, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, and Mayo, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
Turkey Club Wrap$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, and Served with Fries
Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Turkey Pita Wrap$9.50
