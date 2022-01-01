Turkey wraps in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve turkey wraps
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|California Turkey Wrap
|$10.99
Turkey, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese in a Flour Tortilla. Served with your Choice of Side.
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Turkey Feta Wrap
|$10.00
Turkey, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, and Mayo, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, and Served with Fries