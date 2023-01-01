Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Eden Prairie

Go
Eden Prairie restaurants
Toast

Eden Prairie restaurants that serve garlic naan

Consumer pic

 

India Spice House

8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARLIC NAAN$3.99
Unleavened flat bread mixed with garlic, baked in tandoor
More about India Spice House
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.25
Naan seasoned with Garlic and cilantro
More about India Palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Eden Prairie

French Fries

Tandoori Chicken

Tikka Masala

Biryani

Curry

Naan

Singapore Noodles

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Eden Prairie to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston