Chicken tikka in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie restaurants
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

PIZZA KARMA - Food Truck

8451 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$16.00
Tikka sauce, chicken tikka, onion-pepper medley, mozz
More about PIZZA KARMA - Food Truck
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$16.95
Boneless Chicken marinated in a seasoned yogurt sauce. Baked in the Tandoor on a skewer.
Chicken Tikka w/ Masala Specialty$28.95
Chicken Tikka served with your choice of masala specialty.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.95
Chicken Tikka cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomato.
More about India Palace

Map

