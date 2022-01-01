Curry in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve curry
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
Red Moon Asian Cuisine
582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire
|Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$11.95
|Beef Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$13.95
|Dinner Jungle Curry
|$13.95
More about India Palace
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
|Curry Pakora
|$13.95
Fried vegetables fritters prepared in a tangy yogurt sauce.
|Vegetable Curry
|$12.95
Fresh vegetables prepared with ginger, garlic and a medley of spices.
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Chicken prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices.