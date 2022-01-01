Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie restaurants
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve curry

Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

 

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$11.95
Beef Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$13.95
Dinner Jungle Curry$13.95
More about Red Moon Asian Cuisine
India Palace image

FRENCH FRIES

India Palace

936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.7 (4093 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Pakora$13.95
Fried vegetables fritters prepared in a tangy yogurt sauce.
Vegetable Curry$12.95
Fresh vegetables prepared with ginger, garlic and a medley of spices.
Chicken Curry$15.95
Chicken prepared with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and flavorful spices.
More about India Palace

