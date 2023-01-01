Tikka masala in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about India Spice House
India Spice House
8445 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie
|TIKKA MASALA
|$13.99
Choice of meat cooked in medium sauce, blended with spices like onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, turmeric and chilli powder
|PANNER TIKKA MASALA
|$13.99
Chunks of paneer (indian cheese) cooked in pecial sauce with finely chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger
More about India Palace
India Palace
936 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie
|Chicken Tikka w/ Masala Specialty
|$28.95
Chicken Tikka served with your choice of masala specialty.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Paneer simmered in our house special masala sauce with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.95
Chicken Tikka cooked in a house special masala sauce with onions, bell peppers and tomato.