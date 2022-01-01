Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve pies

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
More about The Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
A creamy vanilla custard pudding mixed with coconut and topped with our homemade whipped cream topping and toasted coconut.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
A creamy custard made with fresh squeezed limes and the right amount of sweetness with a graham cracker crust.
Mud Pie$7.00
Coffee ice cream and chocolate sauce on top of Oreo crust made with caramel and Oreo crushed cookies topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

