Pies in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve pies
More about The Crab Shack
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$7.00
A creamy vanilla custard pudding mixed with coconut and topped with our homemade whipped cream topping and toasted coconut.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
A creamy custard made with fresh squeezed limes and the right amount of sweetness with a graham cracker crust.
|Mud Pie
|$7.00
Coffee ice cream and chocolate sauce on top of Oreo crust made with caramel and Oreo crushed cookies topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.