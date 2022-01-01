Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants that serve tacos

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Street Tacos$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
Portabello Tacos$14.00
3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.
Tuesday Taco$3.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

TakeoutDelivery
Kids Taco$6.00
One Taco with chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans. Hard corn shell or soft flour.
Taco Fish Ala Carte$6.00
Taco A La Carte$5.00
