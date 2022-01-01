Tacos in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve tacos
More about Señor Chile
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
|Portabello Tacos
|$14.00
3 Portobello Mushroom tacos served on soft corn tortillas with red cabbage and chipotle alloi.
|Tuesday Taco
|$3.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Kids Taco
|$6.00
One Taco with chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, cheese and pico. Served with rice and beans. Hard corn shell or soft flour.
|Taco Fish Ala Carte
|$6.00
|Taco A La Carte
|$5.00