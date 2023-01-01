Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Aloo tikkis in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Aloo Tikkis
Edison restaurants that serve aloo tikkis
Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170, EDISON
No reviews yet
Kashmiri Aloo Tikki
$8.95
Aloo Tikki Chaat
$8.95
More about Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
Happy Dayz Ice Cream
1665 OAK TREE ROAD #260, Edison
No reviews yet
Bombay ( Aloo Tikki Sandwich)
$8.99
More about Happy Dayz Ice Cream
