Burritos in Edison
Edison restaurants that serve burritos
More about Elixir Bar & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elixir Bar & Grill
2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison
|Chipotle BBQ Burrito
|$14.99
|Blackened Chicken Burrito
|$14.99
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Grilled Veggie Burrito w/ Tortilla Chips
|$10.95
Grilled Vegetables / Seasoned Rice / Titan Farms Peach Salsa / Pepper Jack Cheese / Local Shaved Radish / Avocado Ranch Dressing / Pressed Plain Wrap / Tortilla Chips