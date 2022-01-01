Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve burritos

Elixir Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elixir Bar & Grill

2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison

Avg 4.2 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Burrito$14.99
Blackened Chicken Burrito$14.99
More about Elixir Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Burrito w/ Tortilla Chips$10.95
Grilled Vegetables / Seasoned Rice / Titan Farms Peach Salsa / Pepper Jack Cheese / Local Shaved Radish / Avocado Ranch Dressing / Pressed Plain Wrap / Tortilla Chips
More about Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Masala Dosa

Waffles

Salmon

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston