Chai lattes in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve chai lattes

Frappe Joe Coffee image

 

Frappe Joe Coffee

1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison

Avg 4.9 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Latte$3.65
Slow Steep Chai Latte$2.95
More about Frappe Joe Coffee
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image

 

CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison

3 Stephenville Pky, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte 12oz$5.25
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison

