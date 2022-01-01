Dosa in Edison

Edison restaurants that serve dosa

Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

170 Talmandge Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Onion Chilli Dosa$6.50
Masala Dosa$6.99
More about Cake Walk
Togo-Masala Dosa image

 

Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison

149 WOOD AVE, EDISON

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Togo-Masala Dosa$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
More about Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison

