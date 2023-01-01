Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Item pic

CURRY

Deccan Spice - Edison

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gobi Manchurian Biryani$20.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Banner pic

 

Saravanaa Bhavan - Edison

149 WOOD AVE, EDISON

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
To-go- Gobi Manchurian$12.00
More about Saravanaa Bhavan - Edison

Map

Map

