Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rasmalai in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Rasmalai
Edison restaurants that serve rasmalai
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Kesari Rasmalai
$16.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison
No reviews yet
Rasmalai Tres Lerche Pots
$5.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Tuna Wraps
Quesadillas
Tiramisu
Penne
Chicken Tikka
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Rice
Cake
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1876 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston