Rasmalai in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve rasmalai

Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice - Edison

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kesari Rasmalai$16.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rasmalai Tres Lerche Pots$5.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

