Sticky rice in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve sticky rice

Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison

1581 New Jersey 27, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shanghai Sticky Rice Shumai 上海糯米烧卖(3)$5.50
1份3个.上海⻛味烧 卖馅料为糯⽶,猪 ⾁,⾹菇,⽟⽶,笋 丁.⼝感丰富,味道 鲜美. 1 serving of 3. Shanghai dim sum consisting of sticky rice with a savory mixture of minced pork, mushroom, bamboo and sweetcorn
Vegetable and Sticky Rice in Leaf Lotus 素荷叶糯米鸡(2)$5.00
1份2个.素菜.糯⽶ 内馅为⾹菇,糯⽶外 ⽤⼲荷叶进⾏包裹后 进⾏蒸煮.⼝感软糯 咸⾹. 1 serving of 2 vegetarian dishes. The glutinous rice is stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, and the glutinous rice is wrapped with dried lotus leaves before steaming
More about Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - Edison
Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

1781 Lincoln Highway, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A10 Xôi Chiên - Crispy Sticky Rice$14.00
Sticky Rice, Pork Floss, Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, And Scallions
More about Lua Vietnamese Cuisine

