Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Keema naan in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Keema Naan
Edison restaurants that serve keema naan
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Keema Naan
$8.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Zaika BBQ & Grill -
1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison
No reviews yet
Chicken Keema Naan
$5.25
Soft, leavened oven-baked flatbread stuffed with minced chicken
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -
Browse other tasty dishes in Edison
Meatball Subs
Tacos
Noodle Soup
French Toast
Dosa
Masala Dosa
Veggie Burritos
Boneless Wings
More near Edison to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2005 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(965 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston