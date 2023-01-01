Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Keema naan in Edison

Edison restaurants
Edison restaurants that serve keema naan

CURRY

Deccan Spice - Edison

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keema Naan$8.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Zaika BBQ & Grill -

1199 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Keema Naan$5.25
Soft, leavened oven-baked flatbread stuffed with minced chicken
More about Zaika BBQ & Grill -

