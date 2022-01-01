Lobsters in Edmonds

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
Main lobster from the icy waters of Maine, lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Served in our hot butter toasted split top rolls. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

THE MARKET

508 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 LOBSTER ROLL CONNECTICUT STYLE WITH GARLIC$21.00
Maine lobster hot poached with brown garlic butter and old bay, house aioli, comes with fries
1/2 LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE$21.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
More about THE MARKET

Map

