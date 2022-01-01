Lobsters in Edmonds
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Main lobster from the icy waters of Maine, lightly dressed w/aioli & our house spice blends. Served in our hot butter toasted split top rolls. Topped w/baby arugula, lemon & drizzled hot butter
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
THE MARKET
508 Main St, Edmonds
|1/2 LOBSTER ROLL CONNECTICUT STYLE WITH GARLIC
|$21.00
Maine lobster hot poached with brown garlic butter and old bay, house aioli, comes with fries
|1/2 LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE
|$21.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
|LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE
|$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter