Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Edmonds

Go
Edmonds restaurants
Toast

Edmonds restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served w/serrano aioli
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Consumer pic

 

Claire’s Pantry

301 Main St, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
sweet potato fries$8.95
More about Claire’s Pantry

Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Rice Bowls

Flan

Cake

Beef Noodles

Curry

Pies

Map

More near Edmonds to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston