Burritos in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mariscos El Charco
SEAFOOD
Mariscos El Charco
302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G, Elgin
|Burritos Meal
|$0.00
Choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Burrito Solo
|$0.00
Choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD
1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.99
Mexican Bowl filled with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and your choice of meat.
|Burrito Dinner
|$16.99
A giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, and choice of meat. (Make it suiza style $2.75)
|Veggie Burrito (V)
|$15.99