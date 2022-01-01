Chef salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve chef salad
Roma's Pizza & Subs
10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chef's Salad
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens with roast beef, ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese with sliced hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and served with your choice of dressing on the side