French toast in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Toast

Emeryville restaurants that serve french toast

Main pic

 

Doyle Street Cafe

5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 French Toast$10.95
dipped in cinnamon vanilla-cream batter and served with maple syrup
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter.
French Toast$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
Stuffed French Toast$18.95
Mascarpone cheese blended with strawberry jam. Dipped in cinnamon brown sugar vanilla-cream batter blend.
Topped with banana compote.
More about Doyle Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Deuces Wild$16.25
2 Piece French Toast with 2 eggs any style and 2 bacon, 2 sausages, or 2 veggie sausage
One piece French toast$5.75
Served with butter and syrup
French toast short stack$11.50
Served with butter and syrup
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Paradise Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
More about Paradise Park Cafe

