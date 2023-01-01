French toast in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve french toast
Doyle Street Cafe
5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville
|1/2 French Toast
|$10.95
dipped in cinnamon vanilla-cream batter and served with maple syrup
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter.
|French Toast
|$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$18.95
Mascarpone cheese blended with strawberry jam. Dipped in cinnamon brown sugar vanilla-cream batter blend.
Topped with banana compote.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville
|French Toast Deuces Wild
|$16.25
2 Piece French Toast with 2 eggs any style and 2 bacon, 2 sausages, or 2 veggie sausage
|One piece French toast
|$5.75
Served with butter and syrup
|French toast short stack
|$11.50
Served with butter and syrup