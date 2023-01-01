Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Emeryville

Go
Emeryville restaurants
Toast

Emeryville restaurants that serve pancakes

Main pic

 

Doyle Street Cafe

5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Full Stack (3)$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack (3)$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Half (2)$10.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
More about Doyle Street Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes full order$13.25
Served with butter and syrup
Pancakes short stack$10.50
Served with butter and syrup
One Eyed Junior with PANCAKE$6.50
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Paradise Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$10.95
Served w/organic maple syrup and fresh fruit
More about Paradise Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Emeryville

Chilaquiles

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Pies

Huevos Rancheros

Burritos

Map

More near Emeryville to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (314 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston