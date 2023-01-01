Pancakes in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve pancakes
Doyle Street Cafe
5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville
|Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Full Stack (3)
|$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
|Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack (3)
|$13.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
|Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Half (2)
|$10.95
topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter
served with maple syrup.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville
|Pancakes full order
|$13.25
Served with butter and syrup
|Pancakes short stack
|$10.50
Served with butter and syrup
|One Eyed Junior with PANCAKE
|$6.50