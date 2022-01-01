Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Emeryville
/
Emeryville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Emeryville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paradita
5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville
Avg 3.8
(685 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Paradita
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.95
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Emeryville
Tacos
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Pies
Spinach Salad
Chicken Tenders
Quinoa Salad
Neighborhoods within Emeryville to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Emeryville to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(312 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1892 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston