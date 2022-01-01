Burritos in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Los Moles - Emeryville - 1320 65th street
Los Moles - Emeryville - 1320 65th street
1320 65th Street, Emeryville
|Burrito con Carne
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese. Choice of pollo asado / pollo en chipotle / chicken or beef fajitas / carne asada / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor.
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville
|Bacon Burrito Plate
|$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with BACON, scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
More about Paradise Park Cafe
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Paradise Park Cafe
6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
|Ice Cream Burrito
|$6.00
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots