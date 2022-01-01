Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants that serve burritos

Los Moles - Emeryville - 1320 65th street

1320 65th Street, Emeryville

TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito con Carne$13.00
Flour tortilla, arroz Mexicano, pinto, black or refried beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese. Choice of pollo asado / pollo en chipotle / chicken or beef fajitas / carne asada / carnitas / chorizo / al pastor.
More about Los Moles - Emeryville - 1320 65th street
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville

Takeout
Bacon Burrito Plate$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with BACON, scramble eggs, pepper jack cheese and hash browns, with black beans, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
Ice Cream Burrito$6.00
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
More about Paradise Park Cafe

