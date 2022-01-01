Encinitas cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Encinitas
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Turkey + Avo
|$15.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
|Hot Pesto + Turkey
|$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Arugula + Feta + Sourdough
GF, Vegan/DF- sub Vegan Mozzarella
Organic Ingredients
More about Nectarine Grove
Nectarine Grove
948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|Avo + Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
|Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
|Cali Club Sandwich
|$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Creations Cafe
376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas
|Popular items
|Roasted Mediterranean Chicken
|$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.
|Breakfast Egg Sammie
|$10.00
Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.
|Paleo Protein Plate
|$14.00
Organic: 2 pastured eggs, avocado, rosemary sweet potatoes, sauteed spinach with choice of bacon, smoked turkey or nutrizo (vegan chorizo)