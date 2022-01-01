Encinitas cafés you'll love

Go
Encinitas restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Encinitas

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse image

 

Nectarine Grove BakeHouse

2720 Via de la Valle Ste E110, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey + Avo$15.00
Diestel turkey + 1/2 avocado + herb aioli + spring mix + tomatoes + red onion on a paleo baguette.
Hot Pesto + Turkey$15.00
Turkey + Pesto aioli + Fontina, + Tomatoes + Red onion + Arugula on Sourdough. Served warm with a side salad.
GF. DF- sub vegan mozzarella. Make it vegetarian by subbing Portobello Mushrooms.
Organic Ingredients
Classic Avocado Toast$12.00
Avocado + Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Arugula + Feta + Sourdough
GF, Vegan/DF- sub Vegan Mozzarella
Organic Ingredients
More about Nectarine Grove BakeHouse
Nectarine Grove image

 

Nectarine Grove

948 N. Coast Hwy 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avo + Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Diestel turkey, avocado, greens, herb aioli, red onion, tomatoes on paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo
(We use organic ingredients)
Fajita Bowl$14.00
Choice of Base + seasoned sweet potatoes, black beans, sauteed bell peppers and onions, guacamole, spinach and grain free chips. Drizzled with a chipotle cashew cream. Cilantro lime dressing on the side.
GF, DF, EF, Vegan, Paleo option
(We use organic ingredients)
Cali Club Sandwich$15.00
Pastured bacon, Diestel turkey, avocado, micro greens, cranberry chutney, jalapeno aioli, tomatoes, greens on a Paleo baguette
GF, DF, Paleo, EF
(We use organic ingredients)
More about Nectarine Grove
Healthy Creations Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Creations Cafe

376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

Avg 4.8 (3625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Mediterranean Chicken$13.50
90% Organic Ingredients:
Pesto, Goat cheese, chicken breast, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts.
Served on our house made focaccia bread and grilled.
Breakfast Egg Sammie$10.00
Organic: pastured egg, spinach, havarti cheese, garlic aioli with choice of: bacon, smoked turkey, double avo or coconut bacon on a house made GF english muffin.
Paleo Protein Plate$14.00
Organic: 2 pastured eggs, avocado, rosemary sweet potatoes, sauteed spinach with choice of bacon, smoked turkey or nutrizo (vegan chorizo)
More about Healthy Creations Cafe
Naked Cafe image

 

Naked Cafe

288 N El Camino Real, Encinitas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Naked Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Encinitas

Salmon

Tacos

Carne Asada

Carne Asada Tacos

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Lasagna

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Encinitas to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston