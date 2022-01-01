Burritos in Ephrata

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black Forest Brewery image

 

Black Forest Brewery

301 West Main Street, Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (222 reviews)
BFB Burrito$14.00
Grilled Filet Tips with Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar-jack Cheese and Sour Cream. Stuffed inside a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
More about Black Forest Brewery
Wired Cup image

 

Wired Cup

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Ribeye Steak, Sausage or Thick Cut Bacon, Green Peppers, Avocado, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoked Cheddar Wrapped up in a Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Wired Cup

