Burritos in Ephrata
Ephrata restaurants that serve burritos
Black Forest Brewery
301 West Main Street, Ephrata
|BFB Burrito
|$14.00
Grilled Filet Tips with Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Cheddar-jack Cheese and Sour Cream. Stuffed inside a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
Wired Cup
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Ribeye Steak, Sausage or Thick Cut Bacon, Green Peppers, Avocado, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoked Cheddar Wrapped up in a Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.