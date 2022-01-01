Fried chicken sandwiches in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.95
Crispy Panko crusted fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy glaze, house giardiniera, spicy aioli, toasted bun
More about Prairie Moon
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Spicy Buffalo sauce, tomato, shaved carrots & celery, kettle chips. Choice ranch or blue cheese dressing
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips
More about Farmhouse
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded fried Chicken, tossed in Bluestone BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.
More about Bluestone

