Shrimp tacos in Excelsior

Excelsior restaurants
Excelsior restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior

685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos (Takeout)$17.95
cucumber salsa, mixed cabbage, cheese, and ranch served with chips, salsa, and guacamole
More about Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

30 Water Street, Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (306 reviews)
Takeout
3 Shanghai Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Fried Shrimp topped with an Asian slaw and Queso Fresco.
3 Szechuan Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce
(contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / avocado
3 Smokey Fried Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Beer battered shrimp topped with chipotle slaw and queso fresco. On flour or corn tortillas.
More about Lago Tacos - Excelsior

