Shrimp tacos in Excelsior

Maynard's Excelsior - Excelsior
685 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos (Takeout)
|$17.95
cucumber salsa, mixed cabbage, cheese, and ranch served with chips, salsa, and guacamole
Lago Tacos - Excelsior
30 Water Street, Excelsior
|3 Shanghai Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp topped with an Asian slaw and Queso Fresco.
|3 Szechuan Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce
(contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / avocado
|3 Smokey Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Beer battered shrimp topped with chipotle slaw and queso fresco. On flour or corn tortillas.