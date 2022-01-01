Short ribs in Fairhaven
Fairhaven restaurants that serve short ribs
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Mike's Restaurant
390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven
|Braised Short Ribs
|$26.00
Slow roasted boneless beef short ribs in a rich red wine demi-glace served over garlic mashed potatoes with steamed fresh green beans
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pasta House
100 Alden Road, Fairhaven
|Cider Braised Short Rib
|$26.00
slow braised short rib, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, pan gravy
|Braised Short Ribs
|$24.95
cider braised beef, sweet potato strings, broccoli rabe, seared polenta cake, pan gravy