Short ribs in Fairhaven

Fairhaven restaurants
Fairhaven restaurants that serve short ribs

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Mike's Restaurant

390 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$26.00
Slow roasted boneless beef short ribs in a rich red wine demi-glace served over garlic mashed potatoes with steamed fresh green beans
More about Mike's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pasta House

100 Alden Road, Fairhaven

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cider Braised Short Rib$26.00
slow braised short rib, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, pan gravy
Braised Short Ribs$24.95
cider braised beef, sweet potato strings, broccoli rabe, seared polenta cake, pan gravy
More about The Pasta House

