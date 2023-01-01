Katsu in Farmingdale
Farmingdale restaurants that serve katsu
Kokyou Ramen EM - 2263 Broadhollow Road
2263 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale
|Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi
|$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, shitake mushrooms, baby tomato, and pickled radish.
|Chicken Katsu Donburi
|$14.95
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet over rice, spring mix, baby tomato, shitake mushroom, and pickle radish.
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street
503 Conklin Street, Farmingdale
|Fried Chicken Katsu Bento Box
|$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, half soft boiled egg, steamed white rice, Japanese pickled radish, salad, red ginger, choice of homemade sauce, served with miso soup.
|Chicken Katsu Ramen
|$16.95
Fried chicken cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth
|Fish Katsu Ramen
|$16.95
Fried fish cutlet, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, black fungus, sweet corn, scallion, seaweed nori, choice of broth