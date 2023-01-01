Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Farmingdale

Farmingdale restaurants
Farmingdale restaurants that serve katsu curry

Kokyou Ramen EM - 2263 Broadhollow Road

2263 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice with Japanese curry sauce, spring mixed, shitake mushrooms, baby tomato, and pickled radish.
More about Kokyou Ramen EM - 2263 Broadhollow Road
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street

503 Conklin Street, Farmingdale

Japanese Curry Katsu Udon$15.95
Udon noodles, top with Japanese curry, potato, carrot, fish cake, scallion
Japanese Curry Katsu Over Rice$15.95
Served with white rice and corn, choice of katsu, Japanese curry on the side.
More about Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street

