Fish and chips in Ferndale

Ferndale restaurants
Ferndale restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road

900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale

No reviews yet
Takeout
2pc Cod Fish & Chips Dinner 🍞$9.99
Fresh hand battered icelandic cod fish served with reg fries, a breadroll, coleslaw, & tarter sauce
3pc Cod Fish & Chips Dinner 🍞$11.99
Fresh hand battered icelandic cod fish served with reg fries, a breadroll, coleslaw, & tarter sauce
More about Papa's Drive Thru - 900 W. 8 Mile Road
Obligatory Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES

One Eyed Betty's

175 W Troy St, Ferndale

Avg 4.1 (1471 reviews)
Takeout
Obligatory Fish & Chips$19.00
Fresh Fish Filet, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Caper Aioli
More about One Eyed Betty's
Item pic

 

Public House

241 W Nine Mile, Ferndale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.00
panko batter cod, malted remoulade, lemon pepper fries
More about Public House

