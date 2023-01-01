Fish and chips in Ferndale
900 W 8 mile rd, ferndale
|2pc Cod Fish & Chips Dinner 🍞
|$9.99
Fresh hand battered icelandic cod fish served with reg fries, a breadroll, coleslaw, & tarter sauce
|3pc Cod Fish & Chips Dinner 🍞
|$11.99
Fresh hand battered icelandic cod fish served with reg fries, a breadroll, coleslaw, & tarter sauce
175 W Troy St, Ferndale
|Obligatory Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fresh Fish Filet, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon Caper Aioli