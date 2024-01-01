Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Ferndale
/
Ferndale
/
Miso Soup
Ferndale restaurants that serve miso soup
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sakana Sushi Lounge
22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale
Avg 4.2
(752 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.50
Spicy Miso Soup
$5.50
More about Sakana Sushi Lounge
Tigerlily
231 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$5.00
house tofu . wakame . shimeji
More about Tigerlily
