Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Fitchburg
/
Fitchburg
/
Chicken Wraps
Fitchburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Rise & Grind Cafe Fitch
805 Main Street, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
$10.45
Ceasar Wrap w Chicken
More about Rise & Grind Cafe Fitch
Pammy’s Place
68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.95
More about Pammy’s Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Fitchburg
Chips And Salsa
Quesadillas
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
More near Fitchburg to explore
Leominster
Avg 3
(15 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Westford
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Acton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stow
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(209 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston