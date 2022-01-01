Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Fitchburg
/
Fitchburg
/
Chips And Salsa
Fitchburg restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Pammy's Place
68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg
No reviews yet
Homemade Chips & Salsa
$4.50
More about Pammy's Place
FRENCH FRIES
Zapata Mexican Cocina
23 Lunenburg Street, Fitchburg
Avg 4.7
(1266 reviews)
Chips & salsa
$3.00
More about Zapata Mexican Cocina
