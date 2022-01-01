Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Flushing

Flushing restaurants
Flushing restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

TakeoutFast Pay
grilled chicken caesar salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce with a Side of Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
grilled chicken mex$12.00
Chicken, Lettuce, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Pepper & Cilantro with Santa-Fe Sauce
grilled chicken (Build Your Own)$12.00
More about Juice For Life
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza

4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza
Sandwich Bar image

 

Sandwich Bar

71-32 Main St, Flushing

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
More about Sandwich Bar

