Thai tea in Flushing
Flushing restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Jojo
Jojo
133-22 37th Street Suite #FH6, Flushing
|Lemon Thai Iced Tea 泰式柠檬茶
|$0.00
Thai Tea with lemon, lightly sweetened. Topping not included.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|Thai Iced Tea 泰式奶茶
|$0.00
Thai Tea with dairy milk , lightly sweetened. Topping not included.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about When in Bangkok
When in Bangkok
161-16 Northern Blvd, Flushing
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
|Lychee Thai Tea
|$4.50
|Thai Iced Tea (OAT)
|$4.75