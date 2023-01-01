Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Flushing

Flushing restaurants
Flushing restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Jojo

133-22 37th Street Suite #FH6, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Thai Iced Tea 泰式柠檬茶$0.00
Thai Tea with lemon, lightly sweetened. Topping not included.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Thai Iced Tea 泰式奶茶$0.00
Thai Tea with dairy milk , lightly sweetened. Topping not included.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about Jojo
Item pic

 

When in Bangkok

161-16 Northern Blvd, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Lychee Thai Tea$4.50
Thai Iced Tea (OAT)$4.75
More about When in Bangkok
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing

39-16 Prince St, Flushing

Avg 4.3 (2748 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
More about Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing

