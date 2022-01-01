Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Fort Collins

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Salad$15.00
Korean BBQ served on a bed of lettuce with avocado, fresh garden vegetables, and a ponzu dressing
Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Korean beef BBQ with stir fried mushrooms and onions, served on fresh garden greens with steamed rice and garnished with avocado and diced bell peppers. Can be prepared gluten free on request
More about White Tree Sushi
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ image

 

Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Bulgogi Meal - D$19.00
Chicken Bulgogi Meal - L$15.99
9oz chicken marinated in soy and garlic sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
Beef Bulgogi Meal - L$15.99
9oz thin sliced tender beef marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

