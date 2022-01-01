Bulgogi in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about White Tree Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
|Bulgogi Salad
|$15.00
Korean BBQ served on a bed of lettuce with avocado, fresh garden vegetables, and a ponzu dressing
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.00
Korean beef BBQ with stir fried mushrooms and onions, served on fresh garden greens with steamed rice and garnished with avocado and diced bell peppers. Can be prepared gluten free on request
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
|Beef Bulgogi Meal - D
|$19.00
|Chicken Bulgogi Meal - L
|$15.99
9oz chicken marinated in soy and garlic sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes
|Beef Bulgogi Meal - L
|$15.99
9oz thin sliced tender beef marinated in bulgogi sauce. Comes side of rice and 3 Korean side dishes