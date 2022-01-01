Fort Lauderdale Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
More about Den - FTL
Den - FTL
201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$17.00
8 oz Patty topped with melted Bleu Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon & Caramelized Onions
|Drums & Flats-8
|$12.00
Naked, Fried & Tossed
|Deviled Eggs
|$10.00
Classic with Bacon & Chives
More about Jade Tea House
Jade Tea House
2215 S University Drive, Davie
|Popular items
|Paradise
|$5.75
|Tropical
|$5.75
|Coffee - Ube Coconut (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)
|$6.00
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3712 Davie Rd, Davie
|Popular items
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Stoner's Super Deal
|$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL
920 N Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Caj'nFries
|$3.89
Thin, Crispy, Cajun... #CluckYeah!
|Chick’nCone
|$7.89
Crispy air-fried chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick'nBowl
|$12.89
The ultimate comfort bowl! A bed of fries, fried chicken and creamy mac & cheese tossed in one of our famous sauces!
More about Scorpion Wings - Davie
Scorpion Wings - Davie
7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$7.95
|Traditional Wings
|$10.95
|Small Fries
|$3.95