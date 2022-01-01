Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
fried chicken w/ buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Lettuce Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choose of Wing Sauce
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3712 Davie Rd, Davie
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.48
Marinated and grilled. Topped with lettuce & tomato. Choose between a few Buffalo sauce flavors.
