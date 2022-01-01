Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
fried chicken + wing sauce choice + side BC + lettuce + tomato
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
fried chicken w/ buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle
More about Billy Jack's Shack
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, Lettuce Tomato, Brioche Bun, Choose of Wing Sauce
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about CJ Blacks
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.59
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3712 Davie Rd, Davie

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.48
Marinated and grilled. Topped with lettuce & tomato. Choose between a few Buffalo sauce flavors.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.48
Marinated and grilled. Topped with lettuce & tomato. Choose between a few Buffalo sauce flavors.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill

