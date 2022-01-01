Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, seasoned rice
Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$15.99
steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Newbury Salads

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl$10.95
Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing
More about Newbury Salads
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Sushi Rice$4.00
Bowl Brown Rice$4.00
More about CJ Blacks
ac6e6c64-cb87-4656-b276-e296ab66a947 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl$12.50
with Asian vegetables
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
Item pic

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Bowl$10.99
Quinoa, Just Egg, Edamame, Carrot, Broccoli, Mung Beans, Firecracker + Creeper Dressing.
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl "El Colombiano"
A generous portion of rice mixed with your choice of meat, choice of red or black beans, lettuce, tomato, corn, cheese, and fresh avocado.
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

