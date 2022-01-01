Rice bowls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve rice bowls
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$14.99
teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, seasoned rice
|Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$15.99
steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Cauliflower Rice Keto Bowl
|$10.95
Cauliflower rice, romaine, broccoli, beets, avocados, carrots, cucumber, almonds, carrot ginger miso dressing
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Bowl Sushi Rice
|$4.00
|Bowl Brown Rice
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
with Asian vegetables
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Quinoa, Just Egg, Edamame, Carrot, Broccoli, Mung Beans, Firecracker + Creeper Dressing.