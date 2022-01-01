Ceviche in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve ceviche

Dr. Limon Weston image

 

Dr. Limon Weston

4446 Weston Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Shrimp Ceviche$21.00
More about Dr. Limon Weston
Item pic

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Mixto$17.00
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
Ceviche De Pescado$16.00
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
More about Ceviche Arigato
The Katherine image

 

The Katherine

723 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP COCKTAIL CEVICHE$16.00
More about The Katherine
La Perla Ceviches and Rolls image

 

La Perla Ceviches and Rolls

2219 N. Commerce Pkwy, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corvina Mixto Ceviche$23.95
More about La Perla Ceviches and Rolls

