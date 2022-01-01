Ravioli in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Jumbo Homemade Ravioli
|$16.95
Over Marinara Sauce
|Lobster Ravioli Pink Sauce
|$19.95
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci
|$15.00
Ravioli filled with ricotta and spinach in a fresh tomato sauce
|Ravioli all' Ossobuco
|$26.00
Ravioli stuffed with braised veal shank in a black truffle and mushroom sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$9.00
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Seafood Ravioli
|$24.95
Stuffed with crabmeat and ricotta, served with lobster cream sauce
|Cheese & Spinach Ravioli
|$23.95
Stuffed with ricotta and spinach, served with creamy pink sauce or fresh tomato
Ristorante & Cafe & Bar
500 E Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale
|Ravioli di Formaggio di Capra
|$24.00
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
|Raviolis De Aji De Gallina
|$20.00
Stuffed chicken raviolis in a yellow peruvian pepper and parmesan cheese.
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Giant Ravioli
|$19.99
|Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ tomato sauce
|$8.99
PIZZA
Pizza Lovers
1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation
|Ravioli Zucca E Amaretto
|$18.90
Ravioli stuffed with pumpkin, amaretto, parmesan cheese, butter, and sage.
|Ravioli Lobster
|$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with lobster, served with grape tomatoes, shrimp, and parsley.
|Ossobuco Ravioli Tomato Sauce
|$17.90
Ravioli stuffed with ossobuco meat, San Marzano tomato Sauce, and parmesan cheese.