Cheeseburgers in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Cheeseburger
|$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about Shorty's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
5989 S. University Dr, Davie
|Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Charbroiled Eight ounce thick and juicy burger on a brioche bun, topped with white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
More about CJ Blacks
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.99
More about Lunchroom - North
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
Two house patties, grilled shallots, American cheese, pickles, Sriracha aioli, and shredded romaine on a brioch bun
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Cafe Roma - FTL
1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale
|bacon cheeseburger + fries
|$12.99