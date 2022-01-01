Cheeseburgers in Fort Lauderdale

Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about Billy Jack's Shack
LUNCHROOM CHEESEBURGER image

 

Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
LUNCHROOM CHEESEBURGER$11.00
More about Oasis Lounge
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

5989 S. University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$11.49
Generous 10 oz. of fresh ground Black Angus Prime Beef, seasoned and char-grilled your way. Served on a brioche bun with America Cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & golden French fries.
More about Shorty's BBQ
Cheeseburger image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$17.00
Charbroiled Eight ounce thick and juicy burger on a brioche bun, topped with white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
More about CJ Blacks
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Lunchroom - North image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchroom - North

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$11.00
Two house patties, grilled shallots, American cheese, pickles, Sriracha aioli, and shredded romaine on a brioch bun
More about Lunchroom - North
Cheeseburger Sliders image

 

Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream

20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
bacon cheeseburger + fries$12.99
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slacker Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound burger with your choice of cheese. You can also "build your own".
More about Slackers Bar & Grill

