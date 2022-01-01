Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon sandwiches in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Salmon Sandwiches
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Fusion Salmon Sandwich
$19.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.4
(471 reviews)
Grilled Wild Salmon Sandwich
$13.50
Lettuce & tomato
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
